This Is What Colton Was Doing While We Watched Him Get Dumped By Becca

Last night, Becca Kufrin sent Colton Underwood home from The Bachelorette. A frontrunner with a storied history — he's dated both Tia Booth and Aly Raisman — Underwood is a complicated Bachelorette figure. Is he a good guy? Well, he runs a charity and he's been dedicated to preserving his virginity for 26 years, whatever that means. But he also seemingly dated Booth and broke up with her only to go on The Bachelorette. Plus, he continues to throw his relationship with Raisman under the bus. (They were a public couple! The internet remembers everything.)
But, last night, as he left the show, Underwood was busy being a good guy. He held a watch party at Children's Hospital Colorado with Kaley and Caleb, two children involved in his charity. Kaley and Caleb also briefly appeared on the show during his date.
"Now this is a hometown," Underwood wrote on Instagram. "I had the pleasure of meeting Caleb and Kaleys families. Great people!"
In other words: What does the Bachelorette hometown matter? Underwood is a good guy, and that's that. Also, he's heading to Bachelor in Paradise, which will air on ABC in August.
