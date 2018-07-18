13 Fashion-Forward Items To Buy From Prime Day Before Midnight

It’s mega-sale season and I am forever guilty of “the FOMO buy.” You know, when you dig (and dig and dig) and fail to find anything you actually want, so you just buy something you only kind-of like? Yeah. When it comes to Amazon Prime Day, however, it's hard to NOT find something you love, considering the site boasts a bounty of pieces you might have had saved from other retailers. It's a wonderful feeling to find something you've been wanting to buy on Amazon — it's even better to get it on super-sale.
While doing some digging of our own, we were delighted to spot a few of our favorite brands not just on Amazon, but deeply-discounted for Prime Day. So besides stocking up on your favorite jams and cushy toilet paper, go out and get those shoes you’ve been eyeing and the dress you didn’t know you wanted. Ahead, click through for 13 of Prime Day's can’t-miss hidden fashion gems, because as it turns out, Amazon is a secret style destination. You just have to know where to look.
