13 Fashion-Forward Items To Buy From Prime Day Before Midnight

It’s mega-sale season and I am forever guilty of “the FOMO buy.” You know, when you dig ( and dig and dig ) and fail to find anything you actually want, so you just buy something you only kind-of like? Yeah. When it comes to Amazon Prime Day , however, it's hard to NOT find something you love, considering the site boasts a bounty of pieces you might have had saved from other retailers. It's a wonderful feeling to find something you've been wanting to buy on Amazon — it's even better to get it on super-sale.