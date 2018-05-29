Grace Coddington is taking her cats on the road with Louis Vuitton. No longer is it enough for the longtime editor, stylist, and now British Vogue contributor to share her sketches of felines on her Instagram, or wax poetic about her love of four-legged creatures in a book. Moving one step past drawing their likeness on a perfume topper for a scent with Comme des Garçons, the red-haired editrix has remixed has French fashion house Louis Vuitton’s iconic monogram with two illustrations of her cats, Pumpkin and Blanket. Coddington’s felines also share the spotlight with the artistic director or womenswear Nicolas Ghesquiére’s dog, Leon, for the label’s 2019 cruise collection, which debuted in France on Monday.
“My collaboration with Nicolas and his team at Louis Vuitton has been so much fun,” said Coddington told Vogue. “I hope it will be a dream come true for Pumpkin, Blanket, and Nicolas’s dog — it certainly is for me. It started with our love for animals, it’s where Nicolas and I really connect beyond fashion.”
The four-legged trio will be featured on a vacation-ready collection of handbags, leather goods, and ready-to-wear available to shop come October. So fret not if you, too, connect with their love of animals but missed out on Zara’s millennial-baiting silky, pale pink, cat-print matching two-piece set in stores last summer, because there are plenty of luxe products to adorn yourself in later this year. We’re guessing the silk pajama matching set, the one Coddington wore to the show, will be a favorite for those fashion industry named who can’t wait to wear their love for cats on their sleeve. We’re looking at you, Clare Waight Keller.
