Grace Coddington Turned Louis Vuitton’s Runway Into An Actual Catwalk

#LVCruise 2019 by @NicolasGhesquiere A sneak peek of the #LouisVuitton 2019 Cruise Collection, presented tomorrow at the Fondation Maeght in Saint-Paul de Vence, France. Watch the show on Instagram Live Monday at 7:15pm Paris Time.

A post shared by Louis Vuitton Official (@louisvuitton) on May 27, 2018 at 5:00am PDT