If you've ever spent hours in front of your mirror, changing in and out of clothes, and think to yourself, "I really wish I had a silk cat print outfit to wear today," well, you're in luck. Zara's fall arrivals have been as covetable as usual, but it was only today that I stumbled upon this gem of a get-up: A millennial-baiting, silky, pale pink, cat-print matching two-piece set that's every bit as gloriously extra as one could hope.
An outfit of this caliber can only elicit two responses: "No one asked for this," and "Why don't I already own this in five colors?" In fact, after immediately Slack-ing it to my coworkers, the responses came in hot and in all-caps. Summarized for brevity, it mostly looked like: "NEED THIS," "Ew, NO NO NO" accompanied by an aggressive thumbs down emoji, and a whole lot of debate on where exactly one would wear this.
Allow me to list all the places this would work: my best friend's birthday brunch, CVS on a Saturday morning, New York Fashion Week, hanging out at home next to my IRL cat (@ me if you need more examples). While I get that a bold cat print may not be for everyone (specifically cat haters, like a few of my negative responding colleagues), Zara's (belatedly) taken on the cat craze and made it chic enough to be a bonafide #OOTD that I would confidently post to my Instagram.
But the true winning factor of this set is less about it being yet another cute cat item in a world where the Internet's fascination with the animal is ubiquitous, but rather, it's the level of high quality of the print. Have you seen this stunning detail shot? Not just any passable round shape with pointy ears would do. The shadowing, the perfectly posed paws, the true "who me?" faux innocent gaze of the cat — it all makes you realize the artist believed that the printed cats deserved justice.
Whether you're a little more subdued and would keep this as an at-home-only PJ set, or you'd wear your cat-loving personality as loud and proud as I do, I'm hard-pressed to find an argument against buying this look. And if you have any discrepancies, well, DM me.
