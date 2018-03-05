Comme des Garçons Finally Cast Black Models

I have always been deeply conflicted about my undying love for @commedesgarcons and the fact that I’ve never seen a black model walk in the show. But yesterday my heart sang as I watched a black queen open the show. Then another one followed. Then two more - with one closing. They like so many models before them performed the label’s ceremonious runway dance, an unhurried empowered strut. The show is always a highlight for me particularly because of Rei Kawakubo’s vision. And as an admirer and long-time customer, I’m over the moon to know that that actually does includes black women, women who look like me. I left that show so moved and so hopeful for the change that I’m seeing in our industry. Black representation matters. Wakanda Forever #blackhistorymonthiseverymonth ??‍♀️????

A post shared by Shiona Turini (@shionat) on Mar 4, 2018 at 9:08am PST