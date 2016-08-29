The fashion world gasped in unison when Grace Coddington announced in January that she was stepping down from her integral role at Vogue after 28 years. Since taking up the position of creative director at the style bible in July 1988, Welsh-born Coddington has created some of the most iconic fashion shoots from the past four decades, collaborating with the industry's biggest names.
Following the success of 2015's Grace: Thirty Years of Fashion at Vogue, Phaidon will publish Grace: The American Vogue Years this fall. The book, which hits shelves on September 5, is a visual celebration of some of Coddington's most memorable shoots. The eagerly awaited tome features nearly 300 images, shot by 17 of the leading fashion photographers Coddington has worked with since 2002, including illustrious industry names like Steven Meisel, Annie Leibovitz, Bruce Weber, David Sims, Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, Craig McDean, and Steven Klein, plus newer talents like Jamie Hawkesworth and Karim Sadli.
The beautiful book begins with a foreword by Oscar-nominated actress Saoirse Ronan and an introduction by Annie Leibovitz. Michael Roberts, former fashion editor atVanity Fair and The New Yorker, co-art directed the book with Coddington, designed the cover, and contributed an essay. Alongside the spectacular images, Coddington provides personal stories behind the sumptuous shoots and shares anecdotes about working with the world’s biggest photographers, models, artists, actors, and celebrities.
Coddington is one of fashion's most beloved visionaries thanks to her vivid imagination and unwavering commitment to creating beautiful imagery, as we saw on in 2009's The September Issue. The remarkable 75-year-old is also adored for her own simple, chic personal style and fiery mass of hair. Oh, and for her cat obsession. Coddington's decision to scale back her Vogue role — she now serves as creative director at large — has given her time to look back at her favorite work at the title, which comes together in this new book, and to focus on personal projects, including the launch of her first fragrance in collaboration with Comme des Garçons.
Ahead, take a look at some of our favorite images from the upcoming book.
