Meeting Grace Coddington will make you want to have red, frizzy hair and smell like roses. And now, you can (at least) do the latter, because arguably the coolest woman in fashion has just entered the beauty world.In collaboration with Comme des Garçons, the legendary Vogue creative director (she is now creative director-at-large) just launched Grace by Grace Coddington , a light fragrance that smells like a bouquet of her favorite flowers, freshly cut from an English garden — which she recommends you spray in your hair. And of course, the top of the bottle is shaped like a cat.Besides creating incomparably evocative and heart-stoppingly beautiful imagery in the pages of Vogue for decades, Coddington is known for her unwavering love of felines. In 2006, she and her longtime boyfriend, legendary hairstylist Didier Malige, even released a book of her adorable cat drawings called The Catwalk Cats . And although she is an outspoken adversary of social media , you can find the 75-year-old's current kitty doodles on her Instagram . Oh yeah, she's pretty well-known for that hair, too.Ahead, I chat with the former model about how she maintains her fiery mane (maximum dyeing, minimal styling), the time she made Kate Moss get hair like hers, and her thoughts on Kendall, Kylie, and Gigi Hadid."I really don't like strong perfumes that are sort of clingy. My main thing was not to have something heavy. I wanted it to smell like roses, but very fresh roses. So it's very light.""Yes, of course, I'm a control freak.""Well, I've had to. It's fine — people are always very nice. There is a difference between me and one of those big celebrities, when fans overwhelm them and it's scary. It’s never like that, with me, people are very respectful. I do notice, though — you see from a distance that someone recognizes you because of their body language. I see it on the subway, them shuffling along.""No, they're always just really sweet, and they always want a selfie. I'm like, 'Oh god, how's my lipstick? I look terrible today…' But you know what? It's actually kind of nice in the morning if you are a bit stressed or down or something, and someone just says, ‘You know, I just love what you do.’ I mean, how could it not make you feel cheerful?"