The fashion world gasped in unison when Grace Coddington announced in January this year that she was stepping down from her integral role at American Vogue, which she had held for 28 years. Since taking up the position of Creative Director at the style bible in July 1988, Welsh-born Coddington has created some of the most iconic fashion shoots from the past four decades, collaborating with the industry's biggest names.
Coddington is undoubtedly one of fashion's most beloved visionaries thanks to her vivid imagination and unwavering commitment, encapsulated and made public in her standout role in 2009's The September Issue. The remarkable 75-year-old is also adored for her own simple, chic personal style and fiery mass of hair. Oh, and her cat obsession.
Coddington's decision to step back fromVogue, now serving as Creative Director at Large, has finally given her more time to focus on personal projects including the launch of her first fragrance in collaboration with Comme des Garçons.
Now, following on from the success of 2015's Grace: Thirty Years of Fashion at Vogue, this autumn Phaidon will publish Grace: The American Vogue Years, a visual celebration of some of Coddington's most memorable shoots. The eagerly-awaited tome features nearly 300 images, shot by 17 of the leading fashion photographers who Coddington has worked with since 2002, from Steven Meisel, Annie Leibovitz, Bruce Weber, David Sims, Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, Craig McDean, and Steven Klein, to newer talents like Jamie Hawkesworth and Karim Sadli.
The beautiful book begins with a foreword by Oscar-nominated actress Saoirse Ronan and an introduction by Annie Leibovitz. Michael Roberts, former Fashion Editor atVanity Fair and The New Yorker, co-art directed the book with Coddington, designed the cover, and contributed an essay. Alongside the spectacular images, Coddington provides personal stories behind the sumptuous shoots and shares anecdotes about working with the world’s biggest photographers, models, artists, actors, and celebrities.
Ahead we preview some of our favourite images from the upcoming book.
Grace: The American Vogue Years by Grace Coddington is available now through Phaidon.
