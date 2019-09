Where Was The Met Gala's #MeToo Moment?

Frustratingly, the theme itself set the scene for at least a happy medium between fashion-fashion and fashion-with-a-purpose. Hell, not even Gaultier-clad Madonna added any shock value to the night outside of a "surprise" performance that paid homage to her lifelong love-hate relationship with the Catholic church. In fact, the most political last night got was when Lena Waithe stepped out in a custom rainbow cape by Carolina Herrera. When asked why she sported the prideful getup, The Chi creator said, "It's like my skin. I'm proud to be in it and put the community on my back to make sure they know I got 'em all the time." Scarlett Johansson's tulle Marchesa number also served as our first look at the tainted luxury brand post-Weinstein, but whether it was in subtle support of the movie mogul's estranged wife or a simple style choice wasn't explicitly stated.