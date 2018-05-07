How Express Is Trying To Make Its Retail Shops Relevant Again

We live in an age when it feels easier to spend $500 on a free shipping, free returns order, try on what we want from home, and immediately box up the rest back to the warehouse it came from than make a Saturday detour to the mall. But Express is trying to reel back customers to its stores by letting them know they can still have a comfortable shopping experience in person. Hilt says: "Our view is the store is a critical piece of the total brand experience. We are innovating the way we think about the store experience in many difference ways." For Express, Hilt explains that comes in the form of "the work that we’re doing in these stores where we’re driving 100% of the assortment [of extended sizing]."