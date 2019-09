How Express Is Trying To Make Its Retail Shops Relevant Again

Maybe, in turn, we're adopting Express' own attitude towards itself. With 67% of U.S. women representing a size 14 and up , stopping at a size 18 is far from the end all be all. But it's a step forward, and that's more than most brands can say for themselves. So we're cautious, but optimistic. Hilt tells us: "We are very clear that offering extended sizes is kind of a first step in a journey as we look at expanding the assortment to really meet his or her needs. We have a lot of history in terms of continuing to grow the offering that we have for them and we’re going to take this one step at a time. I think that we’re being really thoughtful about it. We’re going to see where it takes us." And while no step forward will ever truly be enough, there's a hell of a lot of progressive ground to cover to get to where we need to be. But it's still progress, and that's a win we're willing to celebrate.