Zac Efron is one chill dude. At least, that's who he seems to be playing in his upcoming film The Beach Bum, which features the Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates actor rocking his most bizarre movie look to date.
Efron has been stepping outside of his acting comfort zone in recent months. He will star as serial killer Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile and, based on set photos from the new movie, he doing an excellent job at embodying one of the most deranged men in American history.
Efron's film The Beach Bum won't have him playing a murderer (so we think), but it will take him into entirely new territory. That territory, as we learned from earlier set photos, is "terrible facial hair." And also terrible regular hair. The photo that Efron posted on Friday, however, proves that this makeover is even more extreme than we thought: Efron will also wear a bluetooth earpiece in the new movie, even when he's outside of a car...and talking to someone in real life.
If you were wondering who the Big Lebowski-esque man standing next to Efron is in the picture, it's a very different kind of dude: Matthew McConaughey is also starring in the new movie. (Alright, alright.)
The new movie hails from Spring Breakers director Harmony Korine, which, if you've seen the James Franco flick, makes a lot of sense: the Disaster Artist star went full-on Riff Raff in the 2013 film, a transformation that Efron now understands perfectly.
Personally, I'm thrilled that Efron decided to leave this look in front of the camera — but I also can't wait to see how he and his grill grate beard bum around on the beach.
