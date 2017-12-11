With One Look, Zac Efron Ignites A Thousand Dating Rumors

Zac Efron has had a very exciting year — between kissing The Rock (yes, we're still jealous) on the set of Baywatch and a real-life bear encounter, he also starred in The Greatest Showman, alongside storied actors like Hugh Jackman and Michelle Williams. One thing he did not do? He did not star in Stranger Things, because as it turns out, he may have been busy with a new l'amour.
Efron may be teasing his dating life on his social media. On December 1, he posted a photo of himself on set being embraced by his Greatest Showman costar, Rebecca Ferguson. "A pic is worth a thousand words. Only ones I can think of now are: wtf were u thinking dude?! Look at her!! #GreatestShowman #RebeccaFerguson," he wrote, clearly so enthused that he gave Ferguson her own hashtag. This totally looks like a couple's photo, but he didn't say anything about Ferguson being his new sweetheart.
But then! He posted another photo of themselves on his Twitter account, and this time, he used the heart eyes emoji. "I finally looked... #GreatestShowman," he wrote, referencing his earlier Instagram post, where he wrote "Look at her!!" We're convinced that he's making an announcement about his new girlfriend, because you don't just use the heart eyes emoji for anyone. That emoji really takes things up a level.
So what's the deal with Ferguson? She's a Swedish and English actress, and also knows how to dance jazz and ballet. She was in the BBC series The White Queen, playing Elizabeth Woodville, the wife of King Edward IV. Most recently, Ferguson starred in Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation and horror film The Snowman. It seems like Efron has snagged himself a truly talented leading lady.
I finally looked...? #GreatestShowman pic.twitter.com/dms148VV01— Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) December 10, 2017
