Zac Efron Can Confirm That The Rock Is A Good Kisser

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson can wrestle, act, and even run for president, so it should surprise no one that he's also a good kisser. In his upcoming movie, Baywatch, the icon shares an underwater smooch with heartthrob Zac Efron. When Efron appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden, the host wanted to know every little detail of their kiss, and Efron revealed that everything we would dream about kissing The Rock is 100% true.
"What does The Rock taste like?" Corden asked.
"He tasted like a Winterfresh commercial," Efron said. "It was crazy...It was like, he's good at that too? He's just the best at everything."
Just last year, People awarded the wrestler-turned-actor the title of Sexiest Man Alive, and that, combined with his amazing social media presence, makes him the object of pretty much everyone's desire.
"It was an awesome kiss and one off the bucket list for me for sure," Efron said. He even tweeted what might be a little homage to the kiss the morning after the interview.
YOU are BREATHtakingly beautiful. No makeup. You're perfect. Just the way you are. ?#loveyourlipstickkisses #versaceonthefloor pic.twitter.com/RP2a7HD8zy— Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) May 26, 2017
"YOU are BREATHtakingly beautiful. No makeup. You're perfect. Just the way you are," he wrote. "#LoveYourLipstickKisses."
"I can safely say I would give up everything in my life for one open-mouthed kiss with The Rock," Corden gushed.
It's not just kissing that happens in the movie. Turns out we're getting a whole host of raunchiness courtesy of the modern adaptation.
"We are far dirtier than the show ever was – obviously the show was a family show on at family time of day – but in the movie we could have been dirtier," Johnson told The Sun last month. "We worked hard to make sure the flesh quota was high; there's more gratuitous boobs, bums, abs, whatever per minute than you can imagine. Plot was important, don't get me wrong, but so was sorting out our slow-motion runs."
While kissing The Rock may not be something that happens in our lifetimes, we can live vicariously through Efron now that the film has finally hit theaters. Watch the interview below!
