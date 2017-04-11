It looks like the Baywatch cast isn't mincing words about those infamous swimsuits and running scenes.
In an interview with the U.K.'s The Sun, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson revealed what fans can expect from the movie next month.
"We are far dirtier than the show ever was – obviously the show was a family show on at family time of day – but in the movie we could have been dirtier," Johnson told The Sun. "I think people are going to be shocked that Baywatch has got dirty — but there are a lot of laughs." But did we really expect a movie that's being advertised with this phallic poster to not be dirty?
The Rock also got real about the amount of skin the actors show in the film.
"We worked hard to make sure the flesh quota was high; there's more gratuitous boobs, bums, abs, whatever per minute than you can imagine," he told The Sun. "Plot was important, don't get me wrong, but so was sorting out our slow-motion runs."
His words are pretty funny — it's clear the cast aren't afraid to poke fun at the show's most memorable scenes. (And if that viral photo of Efron tripping during a scene is any indication, slow-mo beach running is a lot harder than it looks.)
The movie may get flak for the gratuitous use of skin, but if it's equal-opportunity gratuitous flesh, it's not really a big deal. Most people probably expect at least some gratuitous flesh from a Baywatch remake. And having lifeguards who aren't wearing much clothing makes a lot more sense than, say, Karen Gillan's character's outfit in Jumanji.
