It's the most wonderful time of the year, and no, I'm not talking about peppermint mochas at Starbucks or your Facebook feed blowing up with post-election stress. I'm talking about the time of year when People announces its Sexiest Man Alive, and thus tells everyone whom we should be fawning over.
Fortunately, we're already pretty in love with this year's pick. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been certified as the sexiest man on Earth by the magazine, and he's a quality choice.
We don't need a magazine to tell us that the Ballers actor is easy on the eyes. But in addition to being the chiseled man for whom the magazine searches high and low, he's also the cute dork of our dreams. If The Rock doesn't interest you romantically, you may want him to be your buff, funny uncle — mostly because then his adorable daughter would be your baby cousin.
People may not have a contest for this, but Johnson is downright adorable — and that should be celebrated just as much as his sex appeal. Here are the pics that prove it.
