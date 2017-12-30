Whether it be a family member, school teacher, boss, or even Superman himself, pretty much everyone can list at least one hero that has made an impact on their life. Celebrities, although they often receive the same title themselves, are no exception. Point in case, Zac Efron who recently recalled the time his very own hero — Michael freaking Jackson — made him cry during dinner.
Appearing on BBC One's The Graham Norton Show, the actor hilariously explained what happened that faithful evening. For starters, it was the duo's first and only encounter. Second, their chat was unplanned, brief, and occurred via telephone while Efron was in Paris promoting High School Musical 3 alongside series director, Kenny Oretga.
Advertisement
At some point, Ortega's cell phone rang with Michael Jackson dialing on the other end. Ortega took the call, and almost immediately passed his phone over to Efron, who he knew was a devout MJ follower.
"He hands me the phone, and I was like, 'Uh, hello?' And I hear, 'Hi, who's this?'" Efron says. "I was like, 'Uh, this is Zac Efron. I'm a massive fan, and I'm an actor, and you're like my hero.' I was just at a loss for words."
After a few seconds, Jackson finally responds saying, "That's really nice. Can you hand the phone back to Kenny?"
Efron, clearly in shock because who wouldn't be, complied and claims he sat back in his seat amazed at what had went down. To his surprise, however, Jackson called back a second time, apparently remembering why the name Efron sounded familiar a.k.a High School Musical, of course.
"Oh, this is Zac from High School Musical? [...] I love what you do. I'm a huge fan," Efron claims Jackson said. "I lost it...I lost my balance; I think I fell over into the wall...I started crying. I was a mess."
Talk about a once in a lifetime moment! If nothing else, the whole ordeal gives us hope that maybe we'll too get a chance to chop it up with our idols.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement