Way to make us all misty-eyed and nostalgic on Memorial Day weekend, Zac Efron. The actor must have been digging through old boxes this week. Lo and behold, a sweet photo of the High School Musical crew turned up. Now, we're all feeling sentimental.
Efron shared the photo, which dates back to 2008, on Instagram. It shows baby Troy posing with fellow HSM stars Ashley Tisdale, former girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens, and Corbin Bleu.
"So grateful I came across this picture," Efron wrote. "With the o.g. crew during one of the most cherished and exciting times of my life. Love you guys forever."
No, Zac. We love you forever. Feel free to share more stuff like this.
