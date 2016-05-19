We've all had awkward hair moments — you know, the kind when you think your new 'do looks ballin', but you look back on it three years later and wonder what you were thinking. For me this was bangs (#neveragain), and for Zac Efron it's crimped hair. But instead of reliving the moment while perusing old Facebook photos late at night, Efron did so in front of millions of people on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
Efron crimped his hair one summer while studying at an arts camp. "It was just me and a bunch of a lot older girls, and they crimped my hair and I thought I was awesome," he told Fallon. "Anything they told me, I just said yes."
Fallon proceeded to whip out two crimped wigs for himself and Efron. "Does it look as good as it feels?" Efron asked after Fallon placed the wig on his head. The two then danced around the stage, parading their new locks in front of the studio audience, all the while making us love them even more.
We don't know about you, but we think it's adorable and refreshing that Efron shared his '90s hair moment with us. We've all been in Efron's shoes and instead of living a life of regrets, it's definitely more fun to look back on a wayward style with fond memories. Plus, if his hair, Bath & Body Works' relaunched scents, and the popularity of brown lipstick are any indication, '90s beauty is here to stay. (At least until another decade takes over.)
