In an interview with Us Weekly published Thursday, Zac Efron clarified what anyone who sees Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising will be wondering: Is that his real junk? "Those were not real testicles," his co-star, Seth Rogan, said. But that didn't stop Efron's mom from disapproving.
"There were a lot of paparazzi on set," Efron said, explaining the choice to use a prosthesis. "The best was my mom sent me a picture of me, looking right in the lens, holding my fake nuts. She was like, 'Please, what are you doing?'" When he told her it was for the movie, her reaction was still, "Have some class!"
The movie containing the almost-nude scene, released Friday, May 20, centers on a group of girls who break off from their school's Greek system to create a female-friendly sorority. Apparently, feminist sorority parties can still get pretty rowdy.
