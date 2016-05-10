Pop quiz: What's worse than living next door to a rascally fraternity house? Living next door to an even more rascally sorority.
At least, that's the premise behind Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, which frankly looks even funnier than its predecessor. HBO offered us sneak peek behind the scenes on this one. And to be perfectly frank, we're in agreement with Seth Rogen: He should be more scared of the girls in this movie than he ever was of the boys next door. These young ladies are simply diabolical. Also of important note: Zac Efron's abs.
Neighbors 2 hits theaters on May 20, 2016. Get even sneakier peeks with more behind-the-scenes footage, exclusively on HBO and HBO Now, beginning on May 12 at 9:45 p.m.
This summer, we're celebrating the biggest movie season of the year with a new series called Blockbust-HER. We'll be looking at everything film-related from the female perspective, interviewing major players in the industry and discussing where Hollywood is doing right by women and where (all too often) it is failing them. And now...let's go to the movies!
