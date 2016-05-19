Spoilers ahead for Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising...



According to movies like The House Bunny and Legally Blonde, sorority girls like to (or at least should like to) primp. While those films share a beauty-isn’t-skin-deep message, they also perpetuate the image of the pastel-clothing-clad, perfectly-coiffed female. That’s why the climactic scene in Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, out this weekend, is so satisfying. Screw makeovers; this movie hinges on a make-under.



For a comedy sequel starring Seth Rogen and a lubed-up Zac Efron, Neighbors 2 has a lot to say about sexism. The action begins when Shelby (Chloë Grace Moretz), Beth (Kiersey Clemons), and Nora (Beanie Feldstein) decide to form their own sorority, Kappa Nu, to escape the confines of school-sanctioned Greek life. The eager freshman are shocked to learn that sororities aren’t allowed to throw parties in their houses, forcing women to hang out at frats, where they are judged on their looks and treated like meat. Indeed Shelby, Beth, and Nora join forces after ditching a “rapey” frat party, at a house that has a “no means yes” banner on display.



Screw that. The Kappas throw parties where they dress up as feminist icons. (Multiple Hillarys attend. Oprah puts beer under everyone's seats.) They blaze, eat junk food, and, yes, terrorize their neighbors, Mac and Kelly Radner (Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne), who just want them to shut up for 30 days so they can sell their in-escrow house and move to the suburbs. The Radners have a toddler daughter — whose favorite toy is her mother's pink dildo — and another on the way.



The lone male allowed to hang with the Kappas is Teddy Sanders (Zac Efron), the aggressive frat bro who plagued Kelly and Mac in first movie. Teddy, beautiful as he is, is now floundering in the real world. A brief conversation with the Kappas makes Teddy realize just how misogynist the parties he threw in college were. Newly woke, he decides to advise the sorority. The ladies welcome his institutional knowledge and his hotness, until they decide he’s too old and out-of-touch and ditch him. Teddy, despondent, joins up with Kelly and Mac.