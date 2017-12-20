Zac Efron Teases His New Serial Killer Role

Zac Efron may have initially stole our hearts through his swooped bangs and silky vocals, but the actor has evolved a lot over the past decade — both with an upgraded haircut and much more serious roles. His role as serial killer Ted Bundy in the upcoming film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is sure to be unlike anything we've ever seen from the Baywatch actor. According to the one-time High School Musical Wildcat, the transition from comedic heartthrob to literal monster hasn't been easy.
This week, BuzzFeed released footage of Efron and his The Greatest Showman costar Zendaya interviewing each other, where she asked him questions about his most awkward experience on set (it involved a steamy scene with Nicole Kidman in Paperboy) and the most challenging role he's ever played.
Advertisement
"Hopefully the next one," he responded. "Ted Bundy is going to be a challenge. I think it's going to be different and it's going to be fun. I'm super stoked."
For the most part, Efron has committed himself to comedies like Neighbors and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates or romance flicks like The Lucky One and Charlie St. Cloud. Taking on the role of a despised killer who brutally murdered dozens of women and girls is a far cry from portraying downright lovable men, but there's no reason to believe Efron can't pull it off. After all, no one thought Jim Carrey could go from Ace Ventura: Pet Detective to Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, where he delivered one of his strongest performances.
By delving into such a dark place, Efron has the opportunity to showcase his range and depth and obliterate any preconceived notions viewers and directors may have of him. We sense a long, illustrious, and varied career in his future.
Watch his full interview with Zendaya below:
Advertisement