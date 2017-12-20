In his career, Zac Efron has had to do some outlandish, embarrassing things — like, say, most of his antics in Neighbors or singing "Get'cha Head in the Game" for High School Musical. So when his new BFF Zendaya asked Efron in an interview what his most uncomfortable scene was, he had a lot from which to choose. His answer is not what we'd expect, especially since it involved one of the greatest actresses ever, Nicole Kidman.
"There was a scene in this movie I did called Paperboy," Efron begins in the interview he and his The Greatest Showman costar did for Buzzfeed UK. Now, you don't even need to have seen The Paperboy to guess what might be the most awkward scene from the 2012 Lee Daniels flick. He's got to be talking about when Kidman had to pee on his face after his character was attacked by jellyfish, right?
Not even. Instead, his recollection has to do with their hot and heavy makeout session.
"Basically, I was with Nicole Kidman, and it was insinuated in the scene – it was mostly improv – that we were supposed to hook up, but the director just never yelled 'cut,'" Efron said. "We just kept going and going and going and eventually it led to us being partly undressed and things started to happen."
Things? Oh, please elaborate, Zac.
"Yeah, we went there," he said, probably insinuating more than he intended. "It was uncomfortable just because I didn’t know when we were going to stop. It was pretty cool, though, considering it was Nicole Kidman."
When The Paperboy came out, Efron was a little less ambivalent about what filming that scene was like.
"I pinch myself every day, especially after doing love scenes with Nicole Kidman," he told reporters at the time. "It was the highlight of my life."
