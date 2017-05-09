How One Woman Is Getting Selfies With Her Favorite Celebs

Ever wanted a selfie with Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, or Rihanna? Well, you’re not alone. The pursuit of the coveted celebrity selfie has resulted in some pretty unfortunate interactions between stars and their fans. But one woman is proving that you don’t have to stalk or bombard your favorite stars to get selfies with them. All you need is the creativity (and time) to design your very own celeb-featured selfies.
Snapchat artist Cyrene Quiamco, also known as CyreneQ, dreamed of having a collection of selfies with the people she admired the most, and wasn’t about to give up because it was an unlikely reality. “I knew it would be difficult to actually take a selfie with every celebrity I wanted to; some weren't even alive anymore,” she told us over email. “With the help of Snapchat magic, I decided to make it happen!”
Cyrene gravitated to Snapchat because of its built-in drawing tools and instant shareability. Her selfie series has resulted in quite a bit of notice on Snapchat and Instagram, and eventually led to her meeting some of the celebrities IRL.
Ahead, we’ve collected some of the best from her collection. You can find her new selfies every week on her Snapchat channel, CyreneQ. Find her Snapcode in the slides ahead.