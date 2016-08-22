How One Woman Makes $500,000 A Year On Snapchat

"It was always my dream to take selfies with celebrities, and I thought it would be fun — and funny — to make that a reality through the magic of Snapchat doodles," Quiamco says. "Kevin Jonas Instagrammed my doodle 'with' him, and that was my first viral Snapchat."



In addition to her celeb selfie series, she has another called The Ele Machine in which a cute, hand-drawn sidekick, Ele, accompanies her on adventures in her doodled world. Using a Bluetooth stick (which lets her control her phone from a distance), a tripod, and sometimes a stylus, she creates works of art on-screen.



In 2015, Quiamco quit her job to become a Snapchat storyteller full-time. She creates her own snaps, as well as brand-sponsored doodles for companies including Disney, Jolly Rancher, OPI, Walmart, Samsung, and MTV. She's toured Pixar Studios, interviewed celebs (and gotten real-life selfies with them) on the MTV VMA red carpet, and more, all in the name of work — although Quiamco says it doesn't feel like a job because she has so much freedom, and so much fun with her posts.



In many ways, Quiamco's Snapchat Stories resemble a kind of next-generation YouTube. Many of her stories, which can require hours or even days of work, take the form of interactive games or TV episodes. She'll ask viewers to tap a part of the screen, or try to screenshot a specific moment in a moving animation, and message her those screenshots for prizes. When sponsored, these "episodes" can make her $10,000 to $30,000 apiece.

