You've Never Seen Ariana Grande Like This Before

What's more, Grande's strobe is so strong, you could spot her highlighter from the tallest tower in Beast's castle. But it's not just on her cheekbones — everything from the singer's collarbone to her shoulders are covered in gorgeous gold shimmer. No word yet on which products, exactly, are responsible for the megawatt look. But if you're looking to recreate the mesmerizing effect, first make sure you've got all the right tools. T hen be our guest.