You've Never Seen Ariana Grande Like This Before

There's already a lot of magic coming from Disney's upcoming adaptation of Beauty & The Beast. But the latest flash of brilliance from the B&TB franchise isn't actually from the film at all. Today, singers Ariana Grande and John Legend released the music video for their rendition of the romantic theme song, "Beauty and the Beast," and underneath the red tulle, shooting stars, and kissed-by-an-angel vocals is the real show-stealer: Grande's hair and makeup.
For starters, she swapped out her signature ponytail for a style that's sleek, glossy, and more polished than anything we've seen from the star before. YouTubers have swarmed the video's comments section with words of approval for her 'do. (One even said, "Ariana Grande could have played Belle in this movie.")
What's more, Grande's strobe is so strong, you could spot her highlighter from the tallest tower in Beast's castle. But it's not just on her cheekbones — everything from the singer's collarbone to her shoulders are covered in gorgeous gold shimmer. No word yet on which products, exactly, are responsible for the megawatt look. But if you're looking to recreate the mesmerizing effect, first make sure you've got all the right tools. Then be our guest.
Advertisement