Efron's film The Beach Bum won't have him playing a murderer (so we think), but it will take him into entirely new territory. That territory, as we learned from earlier set photos, is "terrible facial hair." And also terrible regular hair. The photo that Efron posted on Friday, however, proves that this makeover is even more extreme than we thought: Efron will also wear a bluetooth earpiece in the new movie, even when he's outside of a car... and talking to someone in real life.