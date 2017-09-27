Zac Efron Wants To Appear On This Hit Netflix Series & Honestly, Let’s Do It

Zac Efron wants to try an '80s aesthetic on for size.
The That Awkward Moment actor revealed the Netflix series that he most wants to be a part of, and honestly, I am so in for this stunt casting.
The High School Musical alum, who will star as Ted Bundy in upcoming biopic Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, told Vogue that he wants to fight alongside the Dungeons & Dragons squad in the Upside Down. Come on, Stranger Things: Do you have a part in mind for Efron?
During Efron's "73 Questions" interview with Vogue, Efron was asked what show he would most like to make a cameo in. That's when he revealed his ultimate Netflix dream. "Definitely Stranger Things," Efron told the outlet, while taking off his signature aviator shades so we could see just how serious he was about the possibility.
Advertisement
Efron will have to wait if he wants to join the Stranger Things team, even for a cameo. Unlike network shows, which don't film their seasons all at once, Stranger Things is already done shooting season 2 — in fact, the entire thing will drop on Netflix on Friday, October 27. (Who needs Halloween parties when you can binge Stranger Things while stuffing your face with Reese's Pumpkins, am I right?)
Fortunately, all hope isn't lost for Efron's cameo moment. The Duffer Brothers confirmed to Vulture that season 3 of Stranger Things is officially a go, though they're not sure if they will continue the story past season 4, should it be renewed for the following season as well.
Efron should place a call to his agent now — as much as we'd love to see him on Stranger Things, there's no way he's the only celebrity fan itching to make an appearance on the sci-fi series.
Advertisement