Both Vans and Lazy Oaf have been heavy handed with collaborations over the last few years: Both have dipped into the world of Disney and have featured a myriad of other cartoon characters including Hello Kitty Betty Boop , and Spongebob Squarepants , to name a few. With their paths winding around one another, a meeting of the minds was bound to happen sooner or later. Even Gemma Shiel, Lazy Oaf’s founder and creative director, recognizes in the press release that "Vans and Lazy Oaf fans are very similar." Shiel continues: "Everyone that wears both Lazy Oaf and Vans are nonconventional and 'keep it weird' in an irreverent and playful way."