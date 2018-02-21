If You Wear One Color In 2018, Make It Pink

For hundreds of years, babies — no matter their gender — wore white dressing gowns. There was no children's aisle at the local tailor peddling blue, monster truck-clad overalls for boys or pink, frilly dresses for girls. Yet, somewhere along the line (around the 1940s) things changed and the mythical adage "blue is for boys, pink is for girls," came to be.
It's this stereotype that's propagated a host of insults on the playground, designed to reduce a little girl to a color. Suddenly pink was "girly," and "girly" was "weak." But over the past few years, women everywhere have turned the color on its head, reclaiming it as a symbol of resilience, power, and expression.
Pink makeup and hair is by no means a new trend. But what started as an cultural shift toward shades of baby pink (or millennial pink) has expanded to include a range of rosy hues from neon to blush. Cool girls everywhere are flocking to salons for pastel-pink bobs all while searching Sephora for the perfect fuchsia lipstick or dusty rose shadow.
However you choose to wear it, it's on your terms. Ahead, check out 16 street style stars rocking the hue their way.
