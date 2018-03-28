Tyga Asks To Please Stop Calling Him Kylie Jenner's Baby Daddy

It's been nearly two months since Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their beautiful little girl, Stormi Webster into the world. During that time, Jenner's gone back to selling lip kits, Stormi's learned how to take selfies, and Scott has been busy playing video games. Meanwhile, Tyga is still struggling to convince people that he is not the father of Jenner's firstborn daughter.
"I've never said anything about someone else's child or family insinuating my involvement; and will never do so," he tweeted. "Please, stop spreading false stories and attacking people's families. I have nothing to do with any of that. People should be able to live in peace."
The problem with Tyga's statement, though, is that he kind of did insinuate his involvement back in September when he posted and deleted a comment saying "Hell nah that's my kid" over a then-unverified tabloid announcement that Jenner was pregnant with Scott's child.
This, in turn, sparked a ton of online gossip that Tyga, who dated Jenner from 2014 to April 2017, could have been the father before Jenner even confirmed that she had been pregnant. In fact, the untruthful gossip may have been one of the main reasons that the makeup mogul kept her pregnancy private from the public eye. No one wants to have to keep validating their relationship while also combatting morning sickness.
Since then, Tyga has seemingly realized that it's uncool to try to derail one of the happiest moments of your ex's life by making things all about you. Shortly after Jenner gave birth, he told Marie Claire that he's moved on from the three-year relationship and wants the best for her.
"You just get older, you get me? It was a relationship in front of the world, and that was it," he said, confirming that he wasn't still lovesick. "She has her new life, I have my new life, and that's it. There's no bad blood, no problems."
Now, can we get back to the important news, like how much Jenner has grown as a person since becoming a mom?
