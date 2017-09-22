It’s been 10 years since Keeping Up With The Kardashians first aired on TV. This week, we examine how the world's most famous family has entertained us, angered us, and made an indisputable impact on our culture.
This afternoon, TMZ posted a very interesting post titled "Kylie Jenner Pregnant." Soon after TMZ posted their initial article (along with an accompanying photo lifted from Jenner's Snapchat, which allegedly confirms the pregnancy because she is wearing a large T-shirt), fans started sharing their unfiltered and shocking reactions to the breaking news that the 20-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is reportedly pregnant with rapper Travis Scott's child.
Advertisement
But the most surprising reaction of all? Tyga's.
According to screenshots on Instagram, the "Rack City" rapper took to social media to weigh in on his ex-girlfriend's reported pregnancy by sharing a screenshot of The Shade Room post announcing the big news. Then — it was gone.
So does this mean that Tyga saw how many people were screenshotting his screenshot and regretted it? Did Kylie or her friends see it and tell him to delete it? Is it possible that Tyga himself found out about the story by reading about it on The Shade Room's page?
Some are also speculating that, after inspecting the image, the screenshot could have been edited to make it look like a fake reaction, especially given the mischievous purple emojis. Further complicating the situation is the fact that Tyga is forever intertwined with the Kardashian-Jenner family because his other famous ex, Blac Chyna, is the mother of Jenner's youngest niece, Dream Kardashian. It's all very complicated, no?
LMAO TYGA POSTED THIS ABOUT KYLIE JENNER AND DELETED IT HELP ME IM LOST pic.twitter.com/9P5uu9Gb9t— ً (@bieberftdua) September 22, 2017
Related Video:
Advertisement