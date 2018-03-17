Camila Cabello Debunks A Major Taylor Swift Theory

It's no secret that Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello are buds — the "Havana" singer is even joining the "End Game" singer on her Reputation tour. However, for those thinking that Swift was the one who came up with a maniacal plan to get Cabello to quit Fifth Harmony, err... think again.
The "Bad Things" songstress left the "Work From Home" girl group in December of 2016 in order to pursue what would soon prove to be an awesome career as a solo artist. Apparently, some people thought that it was Swift, rather than a desire to strike out in music on her own, that was behind the decision. A source even told Hollywood Life that the "Blank Space" singer was helping Cabello transition from girl group member to bonafide pop star.
Cabello, however, is here to set that record straight. In an interview on the podcast The Dan Wootton Interview, she stated:
"It annoyed me that people said [Taylor] was encouraging me because I know that she probably got a lot of negative criticism for that. Absolutely nobody could ever persuade me to do anything. If I don’t want to do something the whole world could be telling me and I won’t do it. And if I do then the whole world could be telling me to not do it and I’ll do it. I’ve always been that way."
Cabello added that mostly the two just talk about "love and boys," which is something that she has spoken openly about in the past.
"We talk about love a lot and if I ever have any questions about love or if there’s anything that I’m going through at the time, whether it’s with a boy or with a friend, she’s a very good person to ask those kind of questions... She’s very knowledgeable about that stuff," she told The Sun in February of 2017.
In an interview with Seventeen that same month, she revealed what brought the two together in the first place:
"The reason we became friends was purely because we think the same way about a lot of things: We're both really sensitive and emotional when it comes to love."
So, yeah: There's no anti-Fifth Harmony conspiracy theory at work. These two would rather get together to talk boys than career moves. And isn't that way more fun, anyway?
