Forget What You’ve Heard: Lorde Says She Rides For Taylor Swift

On Friday, news quickly spread throughout the universe that a crucial member of Taylor Swift’s squad had defected from the group. That member was Lorde. “I don't hang out with these people at all,” she said in a televised interview when asked about her current circle of friends. "But hang on, you're part of Taylor's squad," the host followed up. Lorde then groaned a bit before saying, "You know, you make friends in different places, but I think for the most part I'm not like, calling my idols for advice necessarily."
For many, Lorde’s response meant that she and the “Shake It Off” singer were no longer close pals; that Lorde had flown the coop in favor of a less spotlight-grabbing group of friends considering her feelings on fame. Silly world. However, the “Green Light” singer had some strong words for the internet’s interpretation of her comments. She and Swift are still friends, and she is absolutely not here for this petty gossip. In a tweet sent out Friday, Lorde addressed the controversy in a lengthy note.
“Wow - something of a frustrating thing to have to address online but here we go,” she began. “Taylor is a dear friend. I love her very much. In the interview in question I had just been talking about Bowie and Patti Smith — those were the idols I was referring to that I was saying I’m not friends with, not Taylor!”
“I’ve always found people’s perception of this ‘squad’ idea frustrating in the past; it was never some exclusive club [or] secret society, but a wide circle of people, some of whom I know, and some who I’ve never met ... forgive me for the mild eye roll I popped when it was brought up as if we’re all blood members of a secret cult. Really shitty to wake up to headlines about whether or not you’ve jumped ship on someone you deeply respect and ride for. I want to say one more time that Taylor has been there for me in all my dark and light moments these past 5 years. All of them. I feel truly terrible that it would ever seem like I wasn’t faithfully her person. I fucked up an interview question. Now go sip a beverage and head out on a walk.”
This is the second time in recent weeks Lorde has stepped forward to address comments that were misconstrued on the internet. In June, the 20-year-old apologized for comparing to her friendship with Swift to that of having an "autoimmune disease."
