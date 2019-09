In June, Lorde made a few questionable remarks regarding an unspecified friendship in The Guardian. "It's like having a friend with very specific allergies. There are certain places you can't go together," Lorde said of the friendship. Her comments were later resumed to be about Swift. "Certain things you can't do," she continued. "There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship. It's like having a friend with an autoimmune disease." She’s since apologized for referring to her friends as, well, an autoimmune disease.