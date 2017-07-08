Lorde isn’t into the whole fame thing. The "Green Light" singer has spoken at length about the pressures of being in the limelight on a number of occasions. So it’s no surprise the 20-year-old would prefer to cut ties from one of the most famous celebrity collectives of all: Taylor Swift’s squad.
In an interview with the popular Australian morning TV show, Sunrise, Lorde was clear that she was no longer 'bout that squad life.
"I don't hang out with these people at all," she said to host David Koch, when asked about the circle of friends she had after dropping her debut album in 2013. "But hang on, you're part of Taylor's squad, all the magazines tell us," Koch followed up. Lorde then groaned a bit before saying, "You know, you make friends in different places, but I think for the most part I'm not like, calling my idols for advice necessarily."
Advertisement
WATCH: Kochie one-on-one with superstar (and one of his favourite artists) @Lorde! ?? #sun7 pic.twitter.com/wIIqCBZNaw— Sunrise (@sunriseon7) July 6, 2017
In June, Lorde made a few questionable remarks regarding an unspecified friendship in The Guardian. "It's like having a friend with very specific allergies. There are certain places you can't go together," Lorde said of the friendship. Her comments were later resumed to be about Swift. "Certain things you can't do," she continued. "There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship. It's like having a friend with an autoimmune disease." She’s since apologised for referring to her friends as, well, an autoimmune disease.
While Lorde’s statement is not a straightforward declaration that she’s cut herself from the group, it’s clear she’s speaking about her old pals. Though you have to wonder, what does it actually take to sever one’s ties from such a popular social group?
Is this public remark the equivalent to hitting the unsubscribe button on a pesky email list? Has Lorde left The Swift Sisterhood forever? Or is this like when you delete the Instagram app from your phone, for a moment of social freedom, only to re-download the app again the next day?
Perhaps Lorde just needed a bit of a breather?
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement