Lorde’s Fear Of Fame Is All About Taking Photos

It's hard to imagine Lorde being self-conscious. For starters, the 20-year-old megastar has won many prestigious awards, including two Grammys. She's sold millions of albums, is friends with some of the biggest celebrities on the planet, slays festival fashion and beauty, and has somehow managed to look chic throughout her teenage years and into adulthood.
By the way, did we mention she's only 20?!
In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the "Green Light" crooner told Anthony Mason that "she's not very good at being famous," and that she sometimes struggles with being in the spotlight.
"You don't win by being really famous — I don't think that really helps make good work," she told Mason. "And, I've always been aware of that."
Despite her fame, we'd argue that her work has been great. For instance, her newest single "Sober," which delves into the complications of relationships, is both super catchy and relatable. No longer the 16-year-old songstress who shocked the world with "Royals," Lorde has used her life experiences to craft deeper, more powerful hits that make her upcoming album Melodrama, which comes out on June 16, so highly anticipated.
So, what is it about fame that really stresses her out? According to Lorde, it's all about the cameras.
"It's hard," she told Mason. "It's all body language — the subtlety, the angles. I don't know the angles!"
Take it from us, Lorde, you know how to work the angles.
In addition to being a little camera shy, the singer admitted that being in the public eye in general can be challenging.
"No one wants to see me try to be a cheerleader because I'm not that," she said. "I'm very comfortable at a library or a studio. Those are my places, so I think, just to keep the focus on the work and the words has always felt like the right thing to me."
Thankfully, she ventured out from between the bookshelves to the subway station, where she told Mason she found inspiration to write Melodrama.
"I thanked the subway in my album notes, because I wouldn't have been able to make the record without it," she said. "I found it such an amazing space to kind of be around people."
