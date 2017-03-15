There are a few things I love about Lorde. I love her honest lyrics, her gothic lipstick, her witchy-meets-hipster aesthetic, and her near-perfect hit songs. I love her long (frizzy) hair, her New Zealand accent, and her mystifying stage presence. But most of all, I love and appreciate how goddamn bad she is at dancing. Or rather, she just doesn't really give a shit about her dancing skills or attempt choreography.
But when you're that good at singing, do you need to be good at dancing? It's not that she's off rhythm or twerking off beat, she just lets her emotions get the best of her and go with the musical flow. It's dumbfounding to some people, who find her awkward motions uncomfortable to watch which is too bad because it's one of the most refreshing aspects of her performances.
This past weekend, Lorde performed her two new singles "Greenlight" and "Liability" on SNL, and even more so than her odd Mummy-like outfit, the internet became unhinged at the sight of her expressive physical outbursts while singing. She's not trying to be sexy or controversial. She's just.. .groovin'. I love it.
Worse than critics of the talented 20-year-old is the fact that Lorde felt she owed a response to the haters. In a post on her Facebook (where she often communicates with her fans) she wrote the following, "green light on SNL **one day i will do a normal dance choreographed by a nice person and i will look more like your other favourite performers but we have not yet reached that day ¯_(ツ)_/¯." To which I say: NEVER DO A NORMAL DANCE CHOREOGRAPHED BY A NICE PERSON. You didn't in "Royals" or "Tennis Court" or "Magnets." So don't start now. Your eccentricities are what make you such a gem.
Lorde — never change.
Now Taylor Swift's dance moves? That's another story.
(Just kidding — Swift knows she's bad, too, and has learned to just "Shake It Off.")
