Worse than critics of the talented 20-year-old is the fact that Lorde felt she owed a response to the haters. In a post on her Facebook (where she often communicates with her fans) she wrote the following, "green light on SNL **one day i will do a normal dance choreographed by a nice person and i will look more like your other favourite performers but we have not yet reached that day ¯_(ツ)_/¯." To which I say: NEVER DO A NORMAL DANCE CHOREOGRAPHED BY A NICE PERSON. You didn't in "Royals" or "Tennis Court" or "Magnets." So don't start now. Your eccentricities are what make you such a gem.