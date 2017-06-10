so the first inklings of sober came to me in the back of an uber, and then properly at jack and lena's kitchen table. i BOLTED to the studio— Lorde (@lorde) June 9, 2017
i'll never forget writing the first demo it was like a trance i guided jack to the chords almost wordlessly with my hands on his shoulders— Lorde (@lorde) June 9, 2017
it was this really intense booming slow synth thing with a drum outro for ages then malay came thru on my birthday & cracked the code on it— Lorde (@lorde) June 9, 2017
came up with the "midnight, lose my mind" pitched sample on a sinfully hot day in palm springs and also started sober II that day as well— Lorde (@lorde) June 9, 2017
but this song was so important to me because it felt like pop music i hadn't heard before, this sprawling brass & strange vocal syncopation— Lorde (@lorde) June 9, 2017
& that late-saturday-night declaration "WE PRETEND THAT WE JUST DON'T CARE / BUT WE CARE" tasted as fresh & new in my mouth as ice water— Lorde (@lorde) June 9, 2017
because i saw it as a continuation of the "sober" evening - together they're the full rollercoaster of one night— Lorde (@lorde) June 9, 2017