Taylor Swift Has A New Celebrity Squad Member

Sorry, Demi Lovato , but Taylor Swift's squad isn't going anywhere. In fact, she's added a new member to its ranks.It's Dakota Johnson , who spent part of her October 4 birthday FaceTiming with Swift alongside OG squaddie Cara Delevingne. Did Swift convene an emergency squad meeting after Lovato's negative comments about her girl gang ? Or is this just what an average Tuesday night looks like when you're pals with one of the most famous singers in the world?Delevingne shared a snap of the "FaceTime family photo" and wished the Fifty Shades of Grey actress a happy birthday. Johnson turned 27 yesterday.