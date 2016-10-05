Taylor Swift Has A New Celebrity Squad Member

Sorry, Demi Lovato, but Taylor Swift's squad isn't going anywhere. In fact, she's added a new member to its ranks.
It's Dakota Johnson, who spent part of her October 4 birthday FaceTiming with Swift alongside OG squaddie Cara Delevingne. Did Swift convene an emergency squad meeting after Lovato's negative comments about her girl gang? Or is this just what an average Tuesday night looks like when you're pals with one of the most famous singers in the world?
Delevingne shared a snap of the "FaceTime family photo" and wished the Fifty Shades of Grey actress a happy birthday. Johnson turned 27 yesterday.
Of course, a true squad member gets the honor of having a birthday Instagram message posted by Swift herself. Johnson missed out on that, so perhaps she's still in the rush phase. Maybe she has to steal a pair of co-star Jamie Dornan's undies or declaw Meredith and Olivia first?
