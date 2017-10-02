Justin Bieber Made Camila Cabello Cry For The Best Reason

It doesn't matter how big of a star you are in your own right, you'll totally freak out if you find out that Justin Bieber is into your jams.
That's exactly what happened to Camila Cabello when she discovered that the Biebs had Instagrammed a screenshot of the current track playing on his phone — and it happened to be Cabello's song "Havana" featuring Young Thug. Teen Vogue has the scoop on the story, and you can feel every bit of Cabello's shock.
Her reaction is adorably priceless. She happy-sobs and laughs as she collapses on a table, saying "Justin Bieber was listening to "Havana' on his Instagram story."
Advertisement
HER REACTION OMG— ces (@mamilacabello) October 2, 2017
“what happened camila?”
“justin bieber was listening to havana on his instagram story” pic.twitter.com/KpbakFHenc
Justin Bieber has golden touch when it comes to music. He famously declared his love for fellow Canadian Carly Rae Jepsen's then-unknown ditty, "Call Me Maybe," and we all know that story ends. (With it being our go-to karaoke song!)
And after hearing the original version of "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi in a club, Bieber recorded vocals for a remix — "Despacito" was then catapulted to the top of the charts. In the United States, the reggaeton pop jam tied the record for longest #1 charting song on the Billboard Hot 100. "Despacito" is now the most-streamed song in history.
We predict that given his track record, "Havana" will see similar success. No wonder Camila Cabello was so thrilled!
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement