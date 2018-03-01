Taylor Swift's tour for new album Reputation will deliver three pop stars for the price of one. Camila Cabello and Charlie XCX are ready to grace Swift's stage, making for one sweet pop star trinity.
The news comes straight from the "End Game" singer herself. Swift took to her Instagram story to share the big announcement directly with fans.
"Hey guys, this is a Reputation tour update. I've been wanting to tell you this for a really long time. The opening acts on the Reputation stadium tour will be Charlie XCX and Camila Cabello. I'm really excited, I hope you are too, and I can't wait to see you, can't wait to see them — just really excited about the whole thing in general."
I have a very exciting update to share... @Camila_Cabello and @charli_xcx will be the opening acts on the #reputationStadiumTour!!! pic.twitter.com/LAjmecVOrJ— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2018
Swift's 2015 tour, for her album 1989, featured a more dude-centric lineup, with Vance Joy and Shawn Mendes opening for the singer. This time, it will be all about the ladies of pop music.
Cabello, who just released her first solo album since leaving her former girl group Fifth Harmony, is a friend of Swift's who, apparently, always runs her boy problems by the Grammy winner. Rumors swirled earlier this week that the "Havana" singer would join Swift on tour, especially as her own solo concerts in Europe did not conflict with any of the Reputation tour dates.
Charli XCX, who previously made a surprise appearance on Swift's 1989 tour to perform "Boom Clap" alongside the singer, took to Twitter to share her excitement over joining the upcoming tour in an official matter.
"I AM SO EXCITED THANK U TAYLOR FOR HAVING ME," the "Boys" singer tweeted.
I AM SO EXCITED THANK U TAYLOR FOR HAVING ME ?? https://t.co/IRZHZBdVMd— CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) March 1, 2018
Swift, Cabello, and Charli XCX sound like a pop fan's ultimate dream team. Now, the only question left to ask is: Are you ready for it?
