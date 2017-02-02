Camila Cabello may have left her band Fifth Harmony back in 2016. But just because she's a solo artist now doesn't mean she's stopped relying on girlfriends when it comes to her personal life. The singer, who famously departed 5H in December, opened up to The Sun in a new interview this week. And apparently, Cabello looks to none other than the most famous dater in music for relationship advice. We're talking about Taylor Swift, of course, who's courted baes from Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston, and Jake Gyllenhaal to Harry Styles, Joe Jonas, and John Mayer. The 19-year-old said, "We talk about love a lot and if I ever have any questions about love or if there’s anything that I’m going through at the time, whether it’s with a boy or with a friend, she’s a very good person to ask those kind of questions." Cabello added of her 27-year-old pal , "She’s very knowledgeable about that stuff." You can't argue that Swift has a lot of experience to draw from. And what's Cabello up to when she's not heeding Swift' words of wisdom? Working on that solo career. "I felt like it was time to explore my own artistic vision so I just followed my heart and here I am," she told The Sun. "I’m just writing now and I’m so excited about just, making music and making the visuals and creating that whole world."
