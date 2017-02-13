Camila Cabello has been vocal about her friendship with another young pop star, Taylor Swift, who she goes to for relationship advice. Now, in a new interview with Seventeen, the former Fifth Harmony member explains that she and the 1989 singer are friends "purely" because of their shared love of, well, love.
"The reason we became friends was purely because we think the same way about a lot of things: We're both really sensitive and emotional when it comes to love," the March/April cover star told the magazine. "We love love, and we love writing songs about love."
It sounds like Cabello fancies a friendship with Swift's songwriter BFF Ed Sheeran, too. "He's incredible at putting love, emotion, and feeling into words... He always talks about how he loves making songs from the heart," she said.
Earlier this month, Cabello, who quit Fifth Harmony in December, talked to The Sun about her friendship with Swift. "We talk about love a lot and if I ever have any questions about love or if there’s anything that I’m going through at the time, whether it’s with a boy or with a friend, she’s a very good person to ask those kind of questions."
