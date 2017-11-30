Havana, oh no, no...
Former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello's love letter to the capital of Cuba already has plenty of covers on YouTube. One version of "Havana" that Cabello would rather not exist? A certain remix that features current POTUS Donald Trump.
The Trump video was posted by YouTuber Maestro Ziikos last week, and features spliced clips of the one-time Celebrity Apprentice host "singing" Cabello's new single.
It's very creative editing, and quite the impressive feat. (Especially because listening to Trump speak for the amount of time necessary to cut this video together must have been brutal.) However, that doesn't mean the pop star is thrilled about this rendition of her song.
On Monday, Cabello took to Twitter to "apologize" for Trump's performance.
"Havana... sweetie... i'm so sorry," she wrote.
Havana... sweetie... i'm so sorry... https://t.co/GNKZIkvy8f— camila (@Camila_Cabello) November 27, 2017
For the record, while YouTuber Maestro Ziikos does make a lot of "Trump Sings" videos, they also make other celeb mashups. Eminem, for example, "sings" Justin Bieber's "Baby" in one video. (It's not bad, just very angry.) President Barack Obama returns the favor by "singing" Em's "Rap God" in another remix.
Cabello's reaction to this particular remix likely has to do with her distaste for the amateur golfer — specifically, his plan to repeal DACA, which sought to protect undocumented immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as children, a.k.a. "Dreamers."
"Trumps plan to Deport DREAMERS is cruel and we WILL resist... Please stand up text RESIST to 50409 #IStandWithDreamers," wrote the singer on Twitter in September.
Trumps plan to Deport DREAMERS is cruel and we WILL resist... Please stand up text RESIST to 50409 #IStandWithDreamers pic.twitter.com/cMu7LlooHP— camila (@Camila_Cabello) September 5, 2017
Cabello, who emigrated from Cuba as a girl, told Glamour in an April interview that she wants every young person coming to the United States to achieve their dreams.
"That word, immigrant, has such a negative connotation — I can just imagine all the little girls who have dreams of coming here and feel unwanted. It inspires me in my music to do my best to give [them] the light that I have. I want to be what people think of when they think of America — a person who, no matter what her first language was or what her religion is, can see her dreams come to life if she works hard enough."
