But there is one bright side to this major change: It appears Ventimiglia called his on-screen wife, Mandy Moore (Rebecca Pearson), for a hairstylist recommendation. Streicher is Moore’s longtime hair guru and partially responsible for Moore's most recent brush with blonde. Now, it's clear that Ventimiglia is following her lead, trusting Streicher with his 'do.She posted an Instagram photo revealing Ventimiglia's new look today: "Keepin’ it in the Fam #ThisIsUs end of season chop for @miloanthonyventimiglia ❤️ #momANDdad #STRIIIKEinthemirror series." Although we can't confirm Streicher is behind both his trim and clean-shaven look, we can sink into the warm fuzzy feelings that this TV couple is just as close IRL.