When it comes to our love of primetime television, we can't imagine anything more devastating than Jack Pearson's death... But then Milo Ventimiglia, the actor behind the character, shaved his mustache, therefore solidifying the fact that — despite theories — we've probably seen the last of our beloved This Is Us TV dad.
Truthfully, we’ve never sobbed as hard as we did when we saw the reflection of the Pearson father's body in the Super Bowl episode. And while the actor’s missing facial hair doesn’t require requesting a personal day from work, it's still upsetting for the show's superfans.
But there is one bright side to this major change: It appears Ventimiglia called his on-screen wife, Mandy Moore (Rebecca Pearson), for a hairstylist recommendation. Streicher is Moore’s longtime hair guru and partially responsible for Moore's most recent brush with blonde. Now, it's clear that Ventimiglia is following her lead, trusting Streicher with his 'do.She posted an Instagram photo revealing Ventimiglia's new look today: "Keepin’ it in the Fam #ThisIsUs end of season chop for @miloanthonyventimiglia ❤️ #momANDdad #jackANDrebecca#STRIIIKEhair #STRIIIKEinthemirror series." Although we can't confirm Streicher is behind both his trim and clean-shaven look, we can sink into the warm fuzzy feelings that this TV couple is just as close IRL.
It’s not unusual for actors to shed their recent character’s style immediately after wrapping filming. Since This Is Us officially finished production on season 2, it appears the cast members are ready for a minor break from the Pearson family — and we don’t blame them. After all, this season was heavy. Eventually, we'll get over this one, but for now, we'll be watching compilation videos of Jack Pearson's best moments on YouTube, specifically scenes in which he's rocking that dad 'stache like a pro.
