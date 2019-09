One Reddit theory suggests that all of the Pearson's make it out of the house, but that Jack dies in a car crash on his way to get Kevin from the party in the woods right after. The makers of the show released a video leading up to the Super Bowl with Jack giving us all a message about the importance of family. In a "wow they really just went there" moment, a crock pot makes a cameo at the end of the video as Jack grabs himself a bowl of chili. Right after, a hashtag comes up: #CrockPotIsInnocent. This Is Us has been known to come in with the unexpected. If this is true, then how does Jack die? The car accident theory is starting to sound more plausible now.