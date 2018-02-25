Mandy Moore Went Blonder Than We've Seen Her Go Since The '90s

Someone’s got a new lewk ✂️ Loving Mandy’s fresh new #BLONDE by @traceycunningham1 fresh chop by me #STRIIIKEhair #STRIIIKE @striiike #STRIIIKEinthemirror

A post shared by Ashley Streicher (@streicherhair) on Feb 24, 2018 at 8:18pm PST