Mandy Moore Went Blonder Than We've Seen Her Go Since The '90s

Moore is rocking this look, but there was a time when the naturally brunette actress was not a fan of the lighter strands. "Oddly, I went back to blonde a couple of times. I don't know what made me do that. I think I just got bored. But I don't think I'm meant to be a blonde," she told Refinery29 in an interview late last year. We're not so sure about that. She definitely pulls off both looks. Admittedly, this more ombre application is much more flattering and multidimensional. In the same interview, Moore likened herself to a hair chameleon, often dying her hair on a whim. "I just get bored and want to change it up. I love having a job that allows me to experiment and dress it up and dress it down, so I took full advantage of these times in my life when I could change it up," she shared.