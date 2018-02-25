Mandy Moore Went Blonder Than We've Seen Her Go Since The '90s

Mandy Moore is officially blonder than we've seen her since her "Candy" pop star days, and it is all thanks to celebrity hairstylists Ashley Streicher and Tracey Cunningham.
The This Is Us star debuted her new look on Streicher's Instagram yesterday. While Streicher is responsible for the cut, she was quick to give a shoutout to the colourist responsible for Moore's new look, Tracey Cunningham. Both Streicher and Cunningham have worked with a lengthy list of celebrity clients such as Alison Brie, Sarah Paulson, Jessica Biel, and Jennifer Lopez. All of whom have fantastic hair, so Moore was definitely in good hands.
Based on their IG feeds, Streicher and Moore seem pretty close, going to events and out to restaurants with friends in addition to Streicher styling Moore's hair for the red carpet. It is the dream relationship you want with your hairstylist. We can all use that person who will tell us if going blonde is a good idea, in a way that only a friend can. In this case, it was a very good idea.
Moore is rocking this look, but there was a time when the naturally brunette actress was not a fan of the lighter strands. "Oddly, I went back to blonde a couple of times. I don't know what made me do that. I think I just got bored. But I don't think I'm meant to be a blonde," she told Refinery29 in an interview late last year. We're not so sure about that. She definitely pulls off both looks. Admittedly, this more ombre application is much more flattering and multidimensional. In the same interview, Moore likened herself to a hair chameleon, often dying her hair on a whim. "I just get bored and want to change it up. I love having a job that allows me to experiment and dress it up and dress it down, so I took full advantage of these times in my life when I could change it up," she shared.
Given the number of hairstyles we've seen on Moore over the years and as a result of the time jumps in This Is Us, we're convinced there isn't a look that she couldn't pull off. Long and wavy, a blunt bob with bangs, shoulder length and bendy, she makes them all look good.
